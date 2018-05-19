Why Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller and Meghan Markle Are the Perfect Match

Clare Waight Keller was nowhere near the bookmakers’ favorite for designer of Meghan Markle’s wedding gown. However, the Givenchy creative director and the new Duchess of Sussex really are the perfect match.

Markle is constantly striving to retain her personal style within the parameters of royal protocol. So the British designer’s combination of establishment with Parisian avant-garde — her Givenchy fall ’18 collection was inspired by the grit and glamour of underground Berlin — were irresistible.

While the dress was elegant, sophisticated and faultless from a royal perspective, it was definitely more fashion than fairytale thanks to its sculptural silhouette. However, the romance and symbolism of the veil showed the bohemian side of the former Chloe designer.

Now, read on for your ultimate cheat sheet and the nine things you need to know about Meghan Markle’s Givenchy wedding gown.

THE SILHOUETTE

Meghan Markle's wedding dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It was created from a skeleton of six meticulously placed seams with a train cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

THE NECKLINE AND THE SLEEVES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle CREDIT: REX

The dress features an open bateau style neck and three quarter length sleeves. The neckline is designed to frame the shoulders and emphasize the waist.

THE FABRIC

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleThis is a house-developed double bonded silk cady with a soft matt finish.

THE VEIL WAS THE MAIN EVENT

Meghan Markle's veil. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Unlike Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, it is the veil, not the train that takes center stage. Five meters in length, a silk tulle base is embellished with 55 hand embroidered flowers, 53 of which hail from the Commonwealth, representing the national flora of each country.

PERSONAL PICKS

Megan Markle's veil CREDIT: REX

The other two, Wintersweet and the California Poppy, were personally selected by Markle. The former grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of the couple’s Nottingham Cottage home while the latter is the State flower from Markle’s place of birth.

FINISHING TOUCHES

The veil is finished with embroidered wheat sheaves, symbols of love and charity.

A LITTLE FROSTING

Meghan Markle's veil CREDIT: REX

It is held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara. Made of diamonds and platinum and is set with a detachable brooch of 10 diamonds.

CLEAN SWEEP

It's a wrap CREDIT: REX

The team of seamstresses charged with creating the flowers had to wash their hands every 30 minutes to ensure the silk threads and organza remained pristine.

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Meghan Markle’s Givenchy shoes.The matching shoes are a classic, pointed Givenchy couture shape, fashioned in silk duchess satin.