Meghan Markle’s Shoe Scorecard: Here’s the Designer She’s Worn the Most

With her royal wedding only a couple weeks away, Meghan Markle has decided to take a break from public appearances before her big day.
As the world anxiously waits on the future duchess to walk down the aisle, FN is taking stock of her footwear choices.
Like many of her (non-royal) counterparts, Markle — who has stepped out in everything from Aquazzura to Stuart Weitzman — is a brand loyalist, and no designer is more representative of that than Manolo Blahnik. Following her royal engagement to Prince Harry, the former actress has been spotted in the brand seven different times, more than any of the other designers she’s regularly worn.
In a past interview with FN, Blahnik himself has remarked on the bride-to-be’s choice of Manolos for several appearances. (She seems to best enjoy a classic pair of the designer’s BB pumps.) “It is a great honor and joy to have my shoes worn by such a beautiful young lady,” he said. “Meghan is well on her way to becoming a style icon of the 21st century.”
Here, a definitive tally of all the designers Markle has worn since taking her first step to becoming an official royal.
Manolo Blahnik: 7 appearances
Aquazzura: 2 appearances
Sarah Flint: 2 appearances
Jimmy Choo: 1 appearance
Kurt Geiger: 1 appearance
Stuart Weitzman: 1 appearance
Tabitha Simmons: 1 appearance
Tamara Mellon: 1 appearance
*Three of Markle’s footwear appearances since the announcement of her engagement have yet to be identified.
Want more?
Meghan Markle Steps Out in Manolo Blahnik Shoes for the Fourth Time in One Week
Exclusive: Manolo Blahnik Says It’s a ‘Great Honor’ to Have Meghan Markle Wear His Shoes
How Meghan Markle’s Accessories Make Her Stand Out Among the Royals