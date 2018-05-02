Meghan Markle’s Shoe Scorecard: Here’s the Designer She’s Worn the Most

With her royal wedding only a couple weeks away, Meghan Markle has decided to take a break from public appearances before her big day.

As the world anxiously waits on the future duchess to walk down the aisle, FN is taking stock of her footwear choices.

Like many of her (non-royal) counterparts, Markle — who has stepped out in everything from Aquazzura to Stuart Weitzman — is a brand loyalist, and no designer is more representative of that than Manolo Blahnik. Following her royal engagement to Prince Harry, the former actress has been spotted in the brand seven different times, more than any of the other designers she’s regularly worn.

In a past interview with FN, Blahnik himself has remarked on the bride-to-be’s choice of Manolos for several appearances. (She seems to best enjoy a classic pair of the designer’s BB pumps.) “It is a great honor and joy to have my shoes worn by such a beautiful young lady,” he said. “Meghan is well on her way to becoming a style icon of the 21st century.”

Here, a definitive tally of all the designers Markle has worn since taking her first step to becoming an official royal.

Manolo Blahnik: 7 appearances

Meghan Markle CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Aquazzura: 2 appearances

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sarah Flint: 2 appearances

Meghan Markle attends an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo: 1 appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Belfast. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kurt Geiger: 1 appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Stuart Weitzman: 1 appearance

Tabitha Simmons: 1 appearance

Meghan Markle CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tamara Mellon: 1 appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in London. CREDIT: REX

*Three of Markle’s footwear appearances since the announcement of her engagement have yet to be identified.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Steps Out in Manolo Blahnik Shoes for the Fourth Time in One Week

Exclusive: Manolo Blahnik Says It’s a ‘Great Honor’ to Have Meghan Markle Wear His Shoes

How Meghan Markle’s Accessories Make Her Stand Out Among the Royals