Meghan Markle Just Wore Pumps in This Controversial Color

A brown velvet pump might not be number one on your bucket list but Meghan Markle is never one to shy from a spot of controversy. The former “Suits” actress stepped out today in a pair of Jimmy Choo Romy bronze pumps and made quite a case for this unusual colorway.

Markle who is due to marry royal beau Prince Harry on May 19 wore her favorite Mai coat by Mackage atop a Victoria Beckham Sweater and a deep green skirt by Greta Constantine that fell just below the knee. She accessorized with a purse by Charlotte Elizabeth.

However, it was those bronze pumps that grabbed our attention. Unless you’re wearing opaque hosiery, a black pump can really jar against a pale skin tone. Markle broke with royal tradition by sporting a bare leg last year and definitely started the way she intended to continue. However, when that stylist-staple leg-lengthening nude feels a mite too summery on a chilly day, brown is the perfect solution. It tones nicely with the complexion and, just like a suede, a velvet fabrication is much more flattering against the skin than a leather.

Markle chose this ensemble for a trip to Belfast in Northern Ireland where she and Prince Harry visited a youth-led peace-building initiative called Amazing the Space. Since announcing their engagement, the couple have been visiting different parts of the United Kingdom. They began with Nottingham in Northern England and Brixton in south London and continued with Cardiff in Wales and Edinburgh in Scotland.