Meghan Markle Shows Support for British Designers During Stylish Trip to Scotland

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Rex Shutterstock

In their latest engagement together as a couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a trip to Scotland on Tuesday, where they were greeted by a tiny horse and a plethora of royal fans.

For a visit to Edinburgh Castle this morning, the couple looked effortlessly chic in outfits that complemented each other, with Harry’s navy sweater matching the blue in Meghan’s Burberry Tartan wool coat.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Scotland. Rex Shutterstock

The former “Suits” actress expertly paired the nearly $3,000 double-breasted cashmere-blend coat from the British brand with black Adley pants from Veronica Beard’s resort ’18 collection.

Accessorizing, Markle added a hunter green crossbody bag courtesy of Scottish label Strathbury, which highlighted the similar shade of green in her jacket.

Meghan Markle wearing Burberry and Veronica Beard. Rex Shutterstock

Pulling her look together, the 36-year-old future royal sported charcoal-colored almond-toe pumps to meet the Shetland pony named Cruachan IV, who is the regimental mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Meanwhile, her fiancé wore a simple gray coat over his crewneck sweater with black trousers and navy lace-up suede shoes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meet a tiny horse. Rex Shutterstock

This is hardly the first time that Prince Harry’s bride-to-be has shown her support for British labels. Since their engagement back in November, the Los Angeles-raised star has worn brands that Kate Middleton often reaches for, like Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Sarah Burton.

