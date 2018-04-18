Meghan Markle Makes the Case for Monochrome

The nuptials of the year are but a month away but Meghan Markle isn’t holed up at home with her wedding planner. Today, along with royal beau, husband-to-be, Prince Harry, she attended an event in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The former “Suits” actress made quite the case for monochrome. She donned a black and cream pinstriped dress by Altuzarra with a black Camilla and Marc jacket with gold hardware slung over her shoulders. While that over-the-shoulder trick is a stylist’s classic, it is perhaps also a sign that Markle might be paying a little more attention to royal protocol. While it would not be considered super revealing in normal circumstances, the dress’s bare-shouldered pinafore style might be classed as too racy for a royal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in London.

She accessorized with Tamara Mellon’s Paramour double strap pumps in black suede and a black and white striped crossbody bag by Orton.

Meghan Markle wears Tamara Mellon Paramour pumps. CREDIT: REX

However, the monochrome ensemble wasn’t just a style statement. It was also a neat exercise in international relations. Josepha Altuzarra is Chinese American, Camilla and Marc is an Australian label, as is Orton, and Tamara Mellon is British. The Jimmy Choo founder launched her own label after parting company with Choo in 2011.

While Prince Harry is a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, the couple are both involved in the Commonwealth Youth Forum, an initiative that aims to give young people a voice on the international stage.