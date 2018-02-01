Meghan Markle Does the Unexpected and Wears a Pantsuit to Her First Royal Evening Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in London. Rex Shutterstock

Instead of the expected dress or gown, Meghan Markle made an unpredictable choice and wore an Alexander McQueen pantsuit for her first official evening engagement on Thursday, alongside husband-to-be Prince Harry.

The former “Suits” star aptly wore a suit — tailored black separates — to the Endeavor Fund Awards in London, styling them with an ivory pussy-bow silk crepe bodysuit by Tuxe Bodywear and high-heeled black suede pointy-toe pumps.

While we can’t confirm the shoe brand she’s sporting, the 36-year-old is a known fan of Stuart Weitzman, Sarah Flint, Aquazzura and Jimmy Choo.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on a rainy London night. Rex Shutterstock

The future royal pulled her elegant, modern ensemble together with a black leather clutch and Les Plaisirs De Birks gold bar earrings.

It’s not exactly a surprise that she opted for an atypical outfit for the occasion as she’s made headlines about choosing to remain true to her sartorial identity since her engagement to Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old prince complemented Markle with his own navy suit, a tie and shiny black shoes.

The former “Suits” actress wearing an Alexander McQueen suit. Rex Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that the couple — who are set to tie the knot on May 19 — have coordinated what they wear. Just weeks ago, the pair visited the city of Cardiff dressed in similar monochromatic ensembles with Markle in black and Harry in blue again.

