Mary J. Blige Is the Red Carpet Queen of High-Slit Dresses

View Slideshow Mary J. Blige at the Critics' Choice Awards in January 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige has long had a unique, eclectic style and owned it every step of the way. The 47-year-old singer is never afraid to go there when it comes to her looks. Whether “there” means head-to-toe metallic or a patent leather catsuit, you can bet that Blige will show you how it’s done.

Blige wears a fitted patent leather catsuit at the 1995 Billboard Awards. Rex Shutterstock

In recent times, the style icon has shown an affinity for playing up a little (or a lot of) leg with daringly high-slit dresses and heels. And as a seasoned vet on the red carpet, she’s nailed it every time.

The “Thick of It” singer went for a softer side at the AMPAS Governors Awards in November wearing a spring ’18 Cushnie et Ochs dress with sensible nude pumps that matched the color-block gown.

Blige in a one-shoulder slit dress and nude pumps at the 9th annual AMPAS Governors Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Blige knows how to keep it short and light as well. She went for a minidress in metallic — a fabrication she often wears— at the 2017 IndieWire Honors where she was recognized for a Breakthrough Performance in Film for “Mudbound.” The fitted number was topped off with a shiny gold coat and croc-textured pumps.

Mary J. Blige wears a metallic slit dress at the 2017 IndieWire Honors. Rex Shutterstock

A classic black dress is not to be forgotten when it comes to Blige’s red carpet selections. At the 27th annual Gotham Independent Film Awards, the actress looked every bit a regal queen in an embroidered Temraza gown with satin Jimmy Choo heels.

Blige wears a high-slit gown and heels at the 27th annual Gotham Independent Film Awards. Rex Shutterstock

But the slit to end all slits undoubtedly goes to her 2017 Met Gala ensemble. The actress donned a lace La Perla dress featuring an ultrahigh slit that revealed her entire leg. Open-toe sandals finished the sultry look.

Mary J. Blige at the 2017 Met Gala.

Blige’s vault of looks is limitless, and she is fearless when it comes to trying new ideas. All eyes will be on her as she walks the SAG Awards red carpet, where she is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “Mudbound.”

In the meantime, click through the gallery to see some of her best looks on and off the red carpet.

