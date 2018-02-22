Martha Hunt’s Favorite Spring Sandals Are Perfect For a Beach Getaway

Martha Hunt in Marc Fisher Ltd's spring '18 campaign. Courtesy of brand

Marc Fisher Footwear has been steadily pushing its influencer marketing strategy since 2015. Last fall, the company secured more than 150 influencers wearing and tagging its product, resulting in nearly 70 million media impressions. And with Martha Hunt the latest face of Marc Fisher LTD, the company is expecting more brand awareness and engagement.

The model can be seen fronting Marc Fisher LTD’s spring ’18 campaign once again after a successful ad push last fall.

Here, Hunt unveiled some of her favorite spring styles.

My go-to beach shoes:

“The Yarina sandal. I will be wearing it to all my beach destinations. It’s comfortable and chic, and goes with everything at the beach.”

Marc Fisher Yarina sandal. Courtesy of brand

How I style espadrilles:

“With a sundress, denim jacket and a bucket bag. That’s a complete spring look.”

My favorite spring shoe style:

“The Harlin is a perfect heel for me, especially with white shoes being on trend right now. I love the design, and the thickness of the heel makes it easy to wear.”

Marc Fisher Harlin heel in silver. Courtesy of brand

My most memorable runway experience:

“My first time walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Between the excited energy backstage and walking with many of the girls I looked up to, I couldn’t believe I was experiencing the show firsthand.”

The amount of shoes I own:

“I just built a whole shoe unit for shoes! Maybe 50 to 60 pairs.”

Check out Hunt in Marc Fisher Ltd’s spring campaign video.

