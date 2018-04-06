Marion Cotillard Is Red Hot in Thigh-High Stompers and a Dangerously Short Minidress

Marion Cotillard looked stylish in a shiny frock and fierce boots as she attended the Madame Figaro dinner in Paris yesterday. The 42-year-old often can be found in designer apparel and footwear from a variety of brands — and she’s never afraid to make a statement with a bold look.

Cotillard sported a one-shouldered Isabel Marant minidress in a sparkly silver, making a heard-turning statement and staying comfortable in the cold with a black jacket that she draped over her shoulders. She completed her ensemble with bright red Off-White x Jimmy Choo knee-high boots with a clear layer laid on top.

Clear shoes are on trend for fall ’18 — the style appeared on many runways — and the Off-White x Jimmy Choo collaboration has been an especially popular choice among “It” girls including Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

On the beauty end, the French actress had a sleek, platinum blond bob — a departure from her usual long, dark waves — and minimalist makeup for the event. She sported a swipe of black mascara and a bright pink lip.

Cotillard is a regular fashion week fixture — she attended fall ’18 shows for Giorgio Armani, Jeal-Paul Gaultier and Chanel, among others — and she is known for her sophisticated style sensibility.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Goes for a High-Low Fashion Look in Off-White Coat & Affordable Ankle Booties

Kim Kardashian Looks Pretty in Pink Modeling Off-White, Vivetta, Alexander Wang & More in Latest High Fashion Spread

Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell & More Model New Jimmy Choo x Off-White Designs