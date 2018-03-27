Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey: 6 of Her Craziest Shoe Moments to Celebrate

Mariah Carey has become synonymous with sky-high heels. A clear obsession of the iconic hitmaker, she’s known for doing things many women wouldn’t in stilettos, from baking pies to working out to, incredibly, pitching in a baseball game.

That said, in honor of Mimi’s 48th birthday today, FN is taking a look back at some of Carey’s craziest shoe moments over the years.

Most recently, the “You Belong With Me” singer debuted a head-turning look in Paris around the holidays when she stomped out in fierce lace-up thigh-high boots by Philipp Plein worn over distressed skinny jeans.

Mariah Carey in Paris. CREDIT: Splash

And in a fabulous gym moment last year, the Grammy Award-winner showed off Rihanna’s Fenty Puma stiletto sneaker booties teamed with fishnet stockings, a busty bodysuit and a coordinating bomber jacket.

Mariah Carey working out in Rihanna's Fenty Puma Suede 105mm Sneaker Bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram.

Meanwhile, the mom-of-two — who shares 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex, Nick Cannon — has been known to even go bowling in towering pumps.

The legendary artist sported crazy high heels that looked to be around 5-inches high while hitting the lanes during a family night this past summer.

Who could forget when Carey climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in 5-inch Alaia platform ankle booties in 2016? Taking to Instagram to document the moment, the songstress noted her shoe choice, “I had to climb a ladder in heels to get there but it was worth it!”

Mariah Carey wears Alaia ankle booties for Christmas lighting at Empire State Building. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

Mariah chose Alaia heels, again, for Thanksgiving in 2016 when she celebrated the holiday baking pies in 5.5.-inch cut-out peep-toe boots. Before taking to the kitchen, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer was spotted grocery shopping in the same dangerously high shoes in Hawaii.

Back in 2008, the New York native made major waves when she stepped onto the pitchers mound in stacked high-heeled sandals to throw the first ceremonial pitch at a Yomiuri Giants vs Rakuten Eagles baseball game in Japan.

Styling the white lace-up style with a pink and white satin bomber jacket and short denim shorts, Carey’s throw ended up being a disaster, landing just in front of her.

Mariah Carey throws the ceremonial first pitch. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Was it the shoes though? We may never know.