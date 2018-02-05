Margot Robbie’s Python Boots Are So Good, No Wonder They’re Already Sold Out

By /
How Margot Robbie Styled These Sold-Out
Margot Robbie at the Los Angeles premiere of "Peter Rabbit" on Feb. 3.
Rex Shutterstock

In a jam-packed Saturday full of press, Margot Robbie managed to look as lovely as ever while attending a special screening of “I, Tonya.”

After hitting the L.A. premiere of her latest film, “Peter Rabbit,” that morning wearing a flowing floral-print dress from Brock Collection, the Oscar-nominated actress opted for an entirely different evening look.

Related
Margot Robbie & Saoirse Ronan Shine in Sandals at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon

#MargotRobbie at the screening #ITonya movie in Los Angeles ⛸⛸⛸⛸ @margotrobbie

A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbie_page) on

The 27-year-old Australian-born star — who shares stylist Kate Young with Selena Gomez and Dakota Johnson, among others — looked chic in a simple black turtleneck paired with a white denim miniskirt, both courtesy of Aussie fashion designer Dion Lee.

For footwear, Robbie — who took home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in “I, Tonya” last month — went for a statement piece with sold-out boots from designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s debut collection for Chloé.

The bulky python lace-up ankle booties from Louis Vuitton’s former womenswear director features two buckle straps, cutout detailing and a sharp, pointed toe, making the style anything but subtle.

Chloé spring '18 Chloé spring ’18 Rex Shutterstock

On the spring ’18 runway back in September, models wore different versions of the bold chunky-heeled boots with breezy printed dresses (as seen below), skirts and skinny trousers. But Robbie took a more weather-appropriate route with her transitional look that still feels wintery, but also serves as a reminder that there’s only six weeks left until spring.

chloe spring 2018 Chloè spring 2018 Rex Shutterstock