Margot Robbie’s Fashion Choices Are Like Her Movies: Unexpected & Unpredictable

View Slideshow Margot Robbie Rex Shutterstock

From the Duchess of Bay Ridge to Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie’s film roles have spanned genres, periods and personalties. She has starred as figure skater Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya,” a crazed supervillain in “Suicide Squad,” Jane in “Tarzan” and a con-woman in “Focus.” Next up, she’ll be seen as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Queen of Scots.”

And much like her unique character choices, Robbie’s fashion picks have also varied in style, silhouettes and, of course, designers. Styled by Kate Young, Robbie never seems to repeat the same look, from taking the sultry approach with a plunging gown one moment to making a fantastical statement with a unicorn motif the next.

One of our favorite looks of hers is the crystal- and emerald-embroidered Gucci dress with the satin Christian Louboutin platforms she wore to the 2014 Golden Globes. She hasn’t worn a similar look since.

Margot Robbie wearing Gucci and Christian Louboutins at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards. Rex Shutterstock

She did, however, wear Gucci at this year’s Globes, selecting a silver-embroidered, puff-sleeved black gown with simple Roger Vivier sandals.

Margot Robbie in Gucci and Roger Vivier shoes at the 2018 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

Robbie’s shoes have also never conformed to the style norm. She’s donned a mixed assortment of statement footwear, including pink Mansur Gavriel mules, extreme Gucci platforms, minimalist ZCD Montreal sneakers, Proenza Schouler flats and Isabel Marant zebra-print booties.

And now that Robbie has been hitting the awards show circuit, having been nominated for SAG, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for Best Actress, we’ve been able to see (and we’ll get to see) more of her excellent red carpet style. Most recently, she wore a romantic blush pink lace custom gown by Rodarte.

Margot Robbie in custom Rodarte and Aquazzura shoes. Rex Shutterstock

And just days before, Robbie won the red carpet (and Best Actress) at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a strapless Chanel design fresh off the runway.

Margot Robbie in Chanel and Jimmy Choo sandals at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards. Rex Shutterstock

This weekend, Robbie will make her first appearance at the SAG Awards. Stay tuned for coverage. In the meantime, click through the gallery to see some of her best red carpet looks to date.