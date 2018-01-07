Margot Robbie’s Stylist Packed Backup Heels For 2018 Golden Globes

Margot Robbie Golden Globes 2018 View Slideshow
Margot Robbie
Rex Shutterstock

No shoes? No problem. Margot Robbie’s stylist has got you covered. After dreaming about broken heels, stylist Kate Young packed some back up shoes to her fittings ahead of the 2018 Golden Globes.

“I had a dream about broken heels… so I’m packing these today,” she posted on Instagram of the extra Roger Vivier, Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Aquazzura heels. 

Along with Robbie, Young’s client includes Michelle Williams and Dakota Johnson who are also at the Globes tonight.

Michelle Williams Golden Globes Tarana Burke, the #MeToo founder, and Michelle Williams at the 2018 Golden Globes. Rex Shuttertock

Despite the fact that fashion is taking a back seat at tonight’s show, guests looked elegant in structural and embellished gowns. Actresses and actors across the broad held a united front by taking part in the all-black dress code in order to take a stand in solidarity against sexual harassment and discrimination.

For Johnson’s part, she walked the carpet in Gucci paired with black platform sandals while Williams donned a Louis Vuitton strapless gown and black block heeled sandals.

Dakota Johnson Gucci Golden Globes 2018 Dakota Johnson in Gucci at the 2018 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

Robbie, who is nominated for her role in “I, Tonya,” opted for a plunging Gucci black gown and a pair of strappy Roger Vivier sandals.

Margot Robbie75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018 Margot Robbie in Gucci and Roger Vivier shoes at the 2018 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

