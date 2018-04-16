Maren Morris Glistens Onstage at the ACM Awards

Maren Morris shined onstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas tonight.

Morris sported a glimmering gold gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with strappy sandals in the same color.

Maren Morris performs at the ACM Awards CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Onstage, Morris performed her song, “Rich,” wowing the audience with her vocal chops and glamorous ensemble.

The Morris shared a snap of her walking off the stage alongside husband Ryan Hurd to her Instagram account, captioning the snap, “Husband is always there to walk me from the stage.”

At the beginning of the show, the 28-year-old took to the stage with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert to honor the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, which occurred at the Route 91 Harvest music festival while Aldean was performing.

“[Music] inspires us, it soothes us and it makes us stronger,” Morris said.

Earlier in the night, Morris walked the red carpet alongside Hurd in an equally memorable outfit.

She looked stylish on the red carpet in a mermaid-esque greenish purple Christian Siriano dress with a strapless neckline. Morris completed her look with silver ankle-strap sandals from Casadei.

Maren Morris CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

