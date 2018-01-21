Malia Obama’s Daytime Date Look Includes a $69 Dress & These Iconic Boots

Malia Obama Rex Shutterstock

Former first daughter Malia Obama was spotted wearing an iconic shoe brand on Saturday while she was strolling with rumored boyfriend Rory Farquharson in New York’s Soho neighborhood.

The pair — who was first photographed together at the Harvard-Yale football game in November — both opted for low-key footwear for the outing, with Obama wearing classic Dr. Martens boots and Farquharson sporting two-toned canvas lace-up Vans.

The 19-year-old Harvard freshman wore chunky gray socks and sheer black hosiery with her black leather Docs — a look that’s popular among the Hadid sisters, the Kardashians and many more.

Additionally, the Chicago native — who interned with the Weinstein Company last year — dressed in a $69 brown floral button-down minidress courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

Meanwhile, Farquharson, 19, added a pop of color to his otherwise neutral ensemble — a bright blue puffer jacket. Skinny black pants, a gray long-sleeve T-shirt and trendy round shades pulled the look together.

The elder Obama daughter — who is following in her parents’ footsteps at Harvard — is often seen sporting sneakers and casual looks. She is a known fan of Nike, Reebok and Converse. So it wasn’t surprising to see her in Dr. Maren boots.

Still, Obama has worn more expensive pieces from time to time, including Alexander Wang sneakers and Phillip Lim boots.

