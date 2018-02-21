Machine Gun Kelly Wears Heels as He Channels Tommy Lee For New Motley Crue Movie

Machine Gun Kelly Rex Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly is going method for his new movie role. The rapper, also known as MGK, will be portraying rocker Tommy Lee in an upcoming Motley Crue biopic, “The Dirt.” As production is almost underway, he has been channeling Lee quite literally by wearing high-heeled shoes.

“Tommy Lee, what the f**k were you wearing these for,” Machine Gun Kelly laughed while stomping around on his Instagram story yesterday. These patent leather lace-up boots looked to have about a four-inch heel and a slight platform, giving off major ’80s vibes.

Machine Gun Kelly in heels. Courtesy of Instagram

MGK has been learning how to play the drums for the film, which follows the group’s rise to top of the ’80s rock scene. And it’s probably safe to assume his drumming skills are more on point than his strut in heels. (Douglas Booth is on board as Nikki Sixx.)

Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee. Rex Shutterstock

Playing Lee may not be that big of a stretch for MGK as he’s a rock star in the making himself.

The artist pulls out all the stops when it comes to his own performances. With a guitar at his hip, a drooping-rose microphone stand and a torso covered in tattoos, his stage persona is bold, to the say the least, and fashion is at the forefront. He made a splash last year with the hit song “Bad Things,” and his third studio album, “Bloom.”

Speaking of fashion, Machine Gun Kelly is not afraid to go outside of the box. He’s often seen in bright colors, clashing patterns and is able to pull it off effortlessly. Plus, he has is own sneaker with Reebok, which pays homage ’90s-era ravers. The brand announced a long-term partnership with Machine Gun Kelly in June 2017.

Machine Gun Kelly in Reebok. Courtesy of brand

MGK will also join Fall Out Boy on their upcoming North American tour, which kicks off this summer.