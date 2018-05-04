Paris Jackson Wears a Scarf as a Skirt & Matching Fringe Boots

Paris Jackson is no stranger to showing a little bit of leg. Last month, the starlet celebrated her 20th birthday in a vintage ’70s-inspired minidress and white-hot platform go-go boots. And now the King of Pop’s daughter is showing off her stems in a whole new way.
Jackson modeled a fringe-embellished Longchamp scarf at the French luxury leather brand’s Fifth Avenue store opening in New York last night. A lacy black bodysuit tucked into the makeshift skirt gave way to a dangerously high slit.
The Calvin Klein model added a tan suede jacket, which she wore off the shoulder, matching boots with fringe detailing and a black leather chain shoulder bag.
Jackson further accessorized her Coachella-esque look with layered necklaces and a black headband, while elsewhere, Longchamp ambassador Kendall Jenner dressed in a black and red printed silk dress courtesy of the brand.
The new face of the accessories and ready-to-wear label — which celebrated its 70th anniversary at the store opening Thursday — styled her frock with a snakeskin crossbody bag and black suede lace-up boots boasting a Victorian feel.
Cara Delevingne rocked a white velvet Longchamp minidress complete with a keyhole slit and black leather straps around her waist and shoulders. A blue leather chain shoulder bag and sharp pointy white pumps polished off the UK Vogue June cover star’s ensemble for the evening.
