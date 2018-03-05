Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino & More Stars on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Oscars

View Slideshow Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino connect on the red carpet at the Oscars. Rex Shutterstock

Alas, awards season’s biggest night is finally here. And celebs are stepping out on the red carpet right now.

Longtime actresses Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino were photographed posing together in head-turning gowns. While 49-year-old Judd hit the carpet in a jewel-toned purple strapless dress, Sorvino — who took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Mighty Aphrodite” in 1996 — showed off an eye-catching design featuring a long train.

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

The one-shoulder blush-colored number boasting embroidered floral details caught the attention of everyone on the carpet.

The train on Mira Sorvino’s gown, Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Big Little Lies” star Laura Dern looked classic in a crisp white gown and accessorized with a mirrored clutch.

Laura Dern on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

As for nominated actress Allison Janney, the “I, Tonya” star made waves in a bold red Reem Acra gown paired with a diamond necklace and coordinating clutch bag.

Allison Janney. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Andra Day gave us a glimpse of wine-colored platform peep-toe pumps, which she wore under a standout ruffled floral off-the-shoulder gown.

Andra Day on the red carpet.

Mary J. Blige, who is nominated for two Oscars tonight, looked classically elegant in a white off-the-shoulder gown with silver detailing.

Mary J. Blige. Rex Shutterstock

For more stars arriving at the 90th Academy Awards, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Here’s What the Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like 20 Years Ago

Don’t Step On the Dress: Celeb Wardrobe Malfunctions When Heels Hit the Red Carpet

Emma Stone Turns Heads in Edgy Sheer Givenchy Look at the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Bash