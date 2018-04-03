‘Legion’ Star Dan Stevens Is Obsessed With Doc Martens

Dan Stevens is all about having fun with fashion — especially when it comes to his shoes.

Since becoming a household name as a star of “Downton Abbey,” the British actor has been showing off his refreshingly bold and quirky sense of style on red carpets around the world. And he certainly didn’t disappoint last night when he stepped out in Los Angeles for the Season 2 premiere of his FX series “Legion.”

Every inch the leading man, Stevens rocked a bright pink Paul Smith suit, accessorized with dark green socks and a wild pair of Dr. Martens’ classic 1461 lace-up shoes that were decorated with a black and white checkerboard playing-card design.

Dan Stevens wears a Paul Smith suit and Dr. Martens shoes on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 35-year-old is clearly a big fan of the British footwear favorite, which is well-known for its iconic workwear boots. Stevens sported several pairs of the brand’s shoes while making the promotional rounds last year for “Beauty and the Beast.” For an interview on Britain’s “This Morning” show, the actor wore a casual blue suit and glitter-encrusted Docs.

The star wears glittery Dr. Martens shoes for a 2017 TV appearance. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

During an appearance last year on “The Late Late Show” to promote the Disney film, Stevens added a whimsical touch to his sleek navy Etro suit with red socks and a pair of the brand’s floral-print kicks. He even took a cue from Elvis Presley, wearing a blue suede style to the 2018 Visual Effects Society Awards this year.

Stevens on the red carpet at the 2018 VES Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Stevens also wore Docs to the 2017 premiere of "The Man Who Invented Christmas." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But perhaps his most eye-catching pair was a style from Dr. Martens’ Artist Collection, which has featured the work of painters such as William Blake, William Hogarth and Giannicola Di Paolo. Stevens opted for a pair covered in scenes from Dutch artist Hieronymus Bosch’s famous “Garden of Earthly Delights” triptych oil painting. He showed off the colorful shoes to his fans on Instagram, remarking that they’re “Hell to walk in” — a tongue-and-cheek reference to the painting’s depiction of the underworld.