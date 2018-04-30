Lady Gaga Does Yoga Pose in Glossy Red Boots With Spike Heels

She’s worn heel-less platform shoes made of raw steak, and stilettos towering 24 inches high, but Lady Gaga continues to astonish us with her wild footwear choices.

Case in point: a pair of thigh-high, fire-engine red PVC boots that the Grammy Award-winning musician slipped into over the weekend. And they were purchased for $25 from AMI Clubwear, according to fansite La Maison Gaga, which obsessively documents her fashion. A similar pair in black is available on the brand’s website for $33.75.

In an Instagram post, Gaga shared her latest head-turning look as she was pictured in a pale, belted trench coat over a teeny black shift. Brightening her ensemble with a red lip and statement sunnies, the singer-songwriter opted for equally bold shoes. While the vampy stilettos certainly grab one’s attention, it’s Gaga’s yoga pose while wearing the inches-high heels that’s making headlines.

As if that wasn’t enough, Gaga took a page out of Rihanna’s grate-grazing playbook and managed to walk onto a grated balcony in the pin-thin heels, positioning one leg on the handrail in an expert display of flexibility. Count us impressed.

Click through the gallery to see more of Lady Gaga’s wildest shoe moments.

