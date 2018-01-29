Lady Gaga’s Train at the Grammys Is Something Out of a Royal Wedding

View Slideshow Lady Gaga on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is up for two Grammys at tonight’s awards and she sure hit the red carpet dressed like a winner.

Wearing a black lace bodysuit with an enormous black train that cascaded behind her as she walked, all eyes were on the “Million Reasons” singer. The bold ensemble, which featured a thigh-high slit, is custom Armani Privé.

The 31-year-old artist, who is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne, also sported her signature sky-high platform boots, a fishtail braid and some glamorous black chandelier-style earrings. She never ceases to amaze us with her footwear choices.

Lady Gaga wearing custom Armani Privé. Rex Shutterstock

The singer-songwriter completed her look for the night with a simple white rose pinned to her shoulder, which is the new way celebrities are showing their support for the #Time’sUp and #MeToo movement on the red carpet.

Gaga at the 60 Annual Grammy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

The “A Star is Born” actress is undoubtedly known for her head-turning Grammys looks, which are always pulled together with towering platforms, from last year’s over-the-knee patent leather style to the impossibly tall David Bowie-inspired pumps she wore in 2016.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time the superstar has opted for a custom-made Giorgio Armani creation for the Grammys. In 2010, the “Bad Romance” singer famously showed off a purple bedazzled look from the designer.

