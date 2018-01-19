Lady Gaga Does the Pantless Trend & Wears Custom Versace

Lady Gaga steps out in Milan on Jan. 18. Rex Shutterstock

Lady Gaga has been known for her dramatic sense of style ever since she made it big a decade ago with “Just Dance.” And while in Milan for her “Joanne World Tour,” Gaga continued her style streak with dramatic dresses and custom Versace performance wear.

The singer kicked off her trip in a burgundy gown with sheer paneling, which she paired with sky-high booties for an ensemble that screamed Gaga.

Lady Gaga steps out in Milan Jan. 17. Splash News

For another fashionable look, Gaga stepped out in a Francesco Scognamiglio outfit that featured a dramatic fur coat over a silk gown. She completed her outfit with blush-colored platform sandals.

Lady Gaga steps out in Milan Jan. 18. Rex Shutterstock

But Gaga really shined through her onstage style, courtesy of custom creations by Versace. The Italian-American star has a familylike relationship with Donatella Versace, and Donatella created Gaga a bodysuit and boots inspired by the Versace Tribute collection, which pays homage to Gianni Versace.

Gaga’s bodysuit featured drawings from Vogue covers and bright colors. Her knee-high boots — made in the same colorway and with similar patterns —made for a vibrant performance look.

In addition to the custom style, Gaga was spotted backstage in an ensemble from Versace’s spring ’18 collection. The “Bad Romance” singer went pantless in just a black blazer with bejeweled thigh-high boots.

Of Donatella’s hospitality on the trip, Gaga wrote, “You are the most wonderful friend, and inspiration and comfort to my life. Thank you for these beautiful gifts I will never forget this moment I am speechless as usual. You always make Milano my home, and as an Italian American girl it means so much.”

Meanwhile, Versace came out to support Gaga’s performance. The fashion icon sported a cross-covered biker jacket for the occasion.