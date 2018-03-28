Lady Gaga Turns 32: See Her 24-Inch Heels & More Wild Shoe Moments

Since breaking onto the scene in 2008, Lady Gaga has pushed the boundaries of fashion to new extremes — quite literally.

The “Born This Way” singer, who turns 32 today, is famous for rocking gravity-defying heels, including one pair of platform shoes (worn to the 2011 CFDA Awards) that towered a dizzying 24 inches off the ground. Proving her devotion to high heels, Gaga has even been spotted wearing her signature stilettos in the most unlikely of places, from the beach to the hiking trail.

The singer wears 24-inch platforms at the 2011 CFDA Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Many of her most memorable and avant-garde shoes are one-of-a-kind custom creations dreamed up in collaboration with designers and artists including Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti, Alexander McQueen, Kobi Levi and Rem D. Koolhaas. In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up some of Gaga’s wildest, most jaw-dropping pairs.

Who could forget the singer’s shocking and controversial meat ensemble, unveiled at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards? Designed by Franc Fernandez, the look featured an asymmetric minidress and wedge platform shoes made of raw flank steak trimmed with butcher’s twine. While the outlandish outfit was publicly condemned by organizations such as PETA and the Vegetarian Society, it remains one of the most talked-about fashion moments of all time.

At the 2010 MTV VMAs, the singer stirs up quite a bit of controversy with her head-to-toe meat look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A closer look at Gaga's 'meat' shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Mother Monster had fans gawking in 2014 when she was photographed strolling the streets of New York dressed in a gingham dress and white platform shoes perched atop 10-inch spike heels. The shoes were designed by exotic footwear brand Pleaser, a longtime favorite of the singer’s.

The star wears a gingham mini dress and sky-high heels by Pleaser in New York in 2014. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

That same year, Gaga discovered Vietnamese-American designer Long Tran and began wearing his quirky Longenecker platform shoes, which feature jagged soles resembling teeth. Photographed outside of New York’s Roseland Ballroom in March 2014, she showed off a pink pair decorated with red ribbon bows.

Gaga rocks ribbon-trimmed sawtooth platforms by Long Tran in March 2014. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport in 2010, Gaga wore a pair of cream leather sculptural booties that seemed to defy gravity with their unusual heel-less design. She went on to wear quite a few heel-less styles over the the years, many created for her by Japanese artist and designer Noritaka Tatehana.

Gaga turns quite a few heads in her unusual, heel-less platform booties in 2010. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, the New York-born star went for a costume-y vibe, pairing her Thom Browne jacket-and-skirt look with a ghostly powdered face, dramatic blonde wig and gloves. She topped off her eccentric look with pearl-embellished 10-inch platforms by A-morir.

Gaga accessorizes with A-morir pearl-embellished sandals at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A closer look at the singer's pearl-embellished heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

