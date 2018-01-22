Kylie Minogue’s $3,195 Sparkling Roger Vivier Pumps Are Fitting for Paris Couture Week

The singer took Paris by storm on Monday. Rex Shutterstock

Hot on the heels of her new single release, Kylie Minogue was out in force in Paris today for Couture Fashion Week. She hit the Schiaparelli show on Monday morning and attended Ralph and Russo later in the day — squeezing in lunch with friends in between. The singer switched outfits three times and wore three different pairs of shoes, including white ankle boots and pastel pink sky-high stilettos.

But it was her Roger Vivier pumps at the Schiaparelli show that really stood out. Minogue’s front-row shoe look? A $3,195 Strass bejeweled style that complemented her elegant black dress.

The Schiaparelli shoes on the runway were equally as eye-catching. The hero style was a wraparound sandal, which featured a butterfly motif on the heel that was crafted in laser-cut leather. “It was a small sculpture on the heel; I love the butterfly,” the house’s creative director Bertrand Guyon told FN following the show in Paris’ famed Place Vendome.

Other attendees at the show included Vivier creative director Bruno Frisoni, actress Laura Carmichael, singer Pixie Lott and actress Melissa George.

Minogue’s new album, which is called “Golden,” is due out in April. It is first her album release since 2015.