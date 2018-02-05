Kylie Jenner’s New Baby Girl Already Has an Amazing Shoe Collection

Kylie Jenner leaving Il Tramezzino in Studio City, Calif., on Aug. 14. Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s newborn daughter may be less than a week old, but her wardrobe is already on point.

The 20-year-old lip-kit mogul and reality star officially confirmed via Instagram today that she welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb 1. Additionally, the new mom shared a moving documentary-style tribute video simply titled “To Our Daughter” with her fans.

In the 11-minute video chronicling her pregnancy, Jenner gives viewers a glimpse of her little girl’s closet, including her impressive shoe collection, which features plenty of sneakers.

The baby fashion montage starts with the shoe designer unwrapping a Christmas present from best friend Jordyn Woods. Unveiling a pair of tiny red and white Adidas sneakers featuring a black checkmark, the rapper comments, “They’re like a sample.”

“The first ones ever made,” Woods responds as Kylie fawns over how cute they are.

The video then cuts to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star placing the miniature kicks next to a pair of black sneakers on a shelf. Jenner then shows off rows and rows of footwear options for her baby girl, from colorful pink and orange Nike Air Jordan 1s to Jordan 3s in black and white to Air Force 1s, Ugg boots and more.

For more from Kylie’s new baby’s closet, check out the full video below.

