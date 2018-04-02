Kylie Jenner Embraces No-Pants Trend in $1,250 Balenciaga Shirt & Chanel High-Tops for Baby Stormi’s First Easter

Kylie Jenner seldom does what’s expected, so it’s no surprise that she would ignore Easter Sunday’s somewhat universal dress code and reach for sneakers instead.

In a series of social media posts, the new mom is also seen going pantless, sporting a Balenciaga red and white striped satin-crepe button-down shirt featuring tied cuffs and paired with her go-to kicks as of late — white leather lace-up high-top shoes by Chanel.

After showing off the clean style on a number of outings in 2016, the 20-year-old reality star seemed to put them away until recently, as she was spotted in them multiple times last month.

Yesterday marked Kylie’s first Easter with newborn daughter Stormi Webster — whose dad is rapper Travis Scott — and naturally, the lovebirds took to Snapchat to document the occasion.

In one adorable video, the 25-year-old “Butterfly Effect” artist snuggles their little one, who looked sweet as can be in a festive pink dress boasting a big bow detail for the holiday. Another clip taken by a friend shows both parents gazing at baby Stormi lovingly.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian Easter party featured a number of activities, including giant inflatable slide and, of course, an egg hunt with gold-colored eggs containing cash.

a video from both sides😂 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 6:14pm PDT

