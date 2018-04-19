Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Enjoy Date Night Basketball Game in Matching Black Outfits Without Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are new parents, but the young couple isn’t letting that hold them back from enjoying the perks of fame, like sitting courtside at a basketball game in the rapper’s hometown of Houston.

Taking a night away from their daughter, Stormi, the lovebirds hit the Toyota Center on Wednesday to watch the Houston Rockets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second game of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

For the occasion, they dressed in black — with the reality star-turned-makeup mogul keeping things simple and streamlined in an oversized black T-shirt paired with coordinating $1,050 Givenchy joggers and sultry, strappy sandals.

“They don’t want no smoke” A post shared by Travis Scott (@travisscott_is_laflame) on Apr 19, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old “Butterfly Effect” rapper styled a black vintage Robert Plant and Jimmy Page “Return to Clarksdale” graphic tee with Alyx Studio black leather pants.

Scott pulled his look together with plenty of sparkling jewels and his yet-to-be-released Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 kicks, coming in June. Coincidentally, on the court, the league’s biggest sneakerhead, Houston’s PJ Tucker, repped the same upcoming blue style.

Related News Melania Trump Hears the Call of the Wild in Python Pumps and Safari Dress at This Gorgeous Museum Emily Ratajkowski Bared Her Belly Button in this Nearly $9,000 Sequined Gown at the 'I Feel Pretty' L.A. Premiere

Those 4s though. 👀 A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on Apr 18, 2018 at 9:31pm PDT

This isn’t the first time 20-year-old Jenner has helped Scott cheer on one of his favorite teams. Last year, the duo fueled early dating rumors when they attended Game 5 of the Western Conference quarterfinals between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in April.

For more of Kylie Jenner’s style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Embraces No-Pants Trend in $1,250 Balenciaga Shirt & Chanel High-Tops for Baby Stormi’s First Easter