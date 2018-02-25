Kylie Jenner Has Worn These Sold-Out Balenciaga High-Tops Twice Since Giving Birth to Stormi

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner leaving Nobu with friends. Splash

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been spotted for the first time together since welcoming their daughter Stormi earlier this month.

Photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu with friends on Saturday afternoon, the famous pair both looked effortlessly cool dressed in black for the casual outing.

The 20-year-old lip-kit mogul, who gave birth to her first child on Feb. 1., showed off a black Balenciaga t-shirt paired with black pants and sold-out, mixed material high-top sneakers from the luxury fashion house.

Kylie Jenner wearing Balenciaga sneakers. Splash

Jenner — who arrived in her new black LaFerrari Ferrari estimated to be worth over $1 million — also carried an oversized red Max Mara Pappino camel hair coat and an Hermes Kelly bag.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a black Raf Simmons chest patch denim shirt over a vintage Marilyn Manson tee paired with Rick Owens cargo pants and white Air Jordan 3 “Tinker Hatfield” sneakers.

Travis Scott wearing the Air Jordan 3 ‘Tinker Hatfield.’ Splash

A favorite sneaker style of Jenner’s, this is hardly the first time she’s been seen in the classic black kicks. First captured in them in 2013, she also wore them earlier last week to a doctor’s appointment with Adidas Originals x Stella McCartney leggings and a Yeezy Season 5 Calabasas Lost Hills parka.

Down in the DM A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kingkyliejenner) on Feb 24, 2018 at 1:17pm PST

