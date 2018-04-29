Kylie Jenner Goes Shopping at Fendi in Balenciaga Logo Sneakers

Ahead of renting out Six Flags as an early birthday party for boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner was spotted engaging in some good ol’ fashion retail therapy dressed in an all-black, designer look Saturday afternoon.

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul hit the shops in L.A. yesterday sporting an Off-White Princess hoodie paired with skin-tight Lululemon leggings and Balenciaga Speed logo sneakers.

Jenner, 20, accessorized her sporty shoe style boasting a sock-like fit and chunky white soles with a Chanel quilted patent leather PVC backpack and futuristic black frames courtesy of George Keburia.

The new mom, who gave birth in February, is no stranger to rocking Balenciaga kicks. Since welcoming daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie showed off a favorite pair of sold-out black high-tops from the luxury fashion house on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, later that night, the lip-kit entrepreneur shared snippets from her amusement park fun with Travis Scott, who turns 26 tomorrow, and their friends on social media.

Older sister Kourtney Kardashian as well as brother-in-law Kanye West attended the festivities, where they enjoyed a customized cake shaped like a roller coaster, which had tiny replicas of the pair with their 2-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on the ride.

Happy birthday Trav pic.twitter.com/Jdo82LtW7a — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

