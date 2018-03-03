Kylie Jenner Wore New Yeezy Sneakers in First Photo with Baby Stormi

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner leaving Nobu with friends Sunday. Splash

Kylie Jenner is on her new mom groove.

It’s officially been one month since the birth of Kylie’s first baby, Stormi Webster, with boyfriend Travis Scott, and she’s taken to social media to celebrate the milestone.

After posting a series of sultry tummy-bearing videos via Instagram stories, the 20-year-old shared her first photoset with her baby girl, writing “My angel baby is 1 month old today.”

Giving just a glimpse of her onesie-clad little one, the lip-kit mogul showed off a cozy Alexander Wang “winter camo” print fleece sweatsuit along with Kanye’s latest shoe drop, the ultra buzzed-about Yeezy Desert Rat 500 “Blush.”

While the reality star has been photographed in recent months sporting Yeezy Adidas apparel, like the recently released Yeezy Season 5 Calabasas Lost Hills sport parka, this is the first time we’ve seen her in the “dad” sneaker boasting Adiprene+ foam cushioning as opposed to Adidas Boost technology.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott also took to social media yesterday to give his new girl a shoutout. “My lil mama 1 month today,” the 25-year-old Houston-raised rapper wrote over an adorable close-up snap of Stormi wearing a pink sweater that reads “Daddy” inside a red heart.

Kylie Jenner wearing Balenciaga sneakers. Splash

This comes after the new parents were spotted stepping out together on Saturday for the first time since Kylie gave birth on Feb. 1.

Hitting up Nobu with friends, Kylie reached for an old favorite pair of sneakers, Balenciaga’s mixed material black high-tops while the “Butterfly Effect” artist donned Air Jordan 3 “Tinker Hatfield” sneakers.

Travis Scott wearing rhe Air Jordan 3 ‘Tinker Hatfield.’ Splash

