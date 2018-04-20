Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Baby Girl Stormi’s All-White Outfit & Sporty Sneakers in Heartwarming Photo

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, may only be two months old, but she’s already picking up style tips from her famous mother.

Jenner took to social media yesterday to share pictures of her baby girl (whose father is rapper Travis Scott) lounging in the backyard; both were clad in summery white outfits.

angel baby A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2018 at 3:29pm PDT

The makeup mogul sported a white, strapless jumpsuit, which she paired with Chanel slides and simple gold jewelry. Jenner’s footwear featured pink and black stripes and the fashion house’s famous interlocking “C” emblem.

bff A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

Meanwhile, Stormi wore a crisp white onesie. The newborn donned a chromatic look, accessorizing with white crew socks and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Before Stormi’s birth on Feb. 1, Jenner compiled an impressive wardrobe for the newborn, filled with tiny shoes. Stormi’s footwear collection features a slew of brightly colored sneakers, as well as cozy Ugg boots.

As for Jenner, the 20-year-old has caught onto the logomania craze — and Chanel’s footwear has become a closet staple of hers in recent months. Jenner has been spotted in various Chanel sneaker styles, choosing the label’s high-top kicks in a springlike white for Easter celebrations with her family earlier this month.

Between having a newborn and running Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has been busy. But the star has still makes time for some fun. She stepped out with to Coachella with her sisters Kourtney and Kendall last weekend, and Jenner and Scott took some time out of their busy schedules to fly out to the Houston Rockets playoff game Wednesday night.