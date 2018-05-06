Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Style

Kendall (L) and Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are two of the most famous — and trendsetting — sisters on the planet. And some of the duo’s most memorable outfits have come at the annual Met Gala.

At last year’s edition, Kylie and Kendall both made a big impact in nearly naked dresses.

A guest of Donatella Versace’s, Kylie sported a cropped blonde bob that perfectly matched her beaded, jewel-encrusted Versace gown. The star completed her look with nude ankle-strap sandals.

Kylie Jenner wearing Versace at the 2017 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kendall’s dress was even more daring. The model wore a glitter-flecked La Perla gown with a bold thigh-high slit and cutout detailing at the midriff. She completed her look with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Kendall Jenner wearing a La Perla dress and Christian Louboutin pumps at the 2017 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

While both sisters took the naked dress trend to the max in 2017, the duo also opted for skin-baring looks at the 2016 Met Gala.

Kendall highlighted her toned abs in a blue and white Atelier Versace gown with strategic cutouts. She completed her stylish look with white sandals.

Related News Rihanna Shows How to Style Her New Lingerie Line With Two Very Different Looks Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Two Revealing Looks

Kendall Jenner in head-to-toe Versace at the 2016 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And Kylie — attending her first-ever Met Gala — shone in a long-sleeved beaded gown by Balmain. Her dress featured sheer detailing along the abs, and she completed her sultry ensemble with silver Aquazzura sandals.

Kylie Jenner in a sparkling Balmain gown and Aquazzura sandals at the 2016 Met Gala CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Attending without her younger sister in 2015, Kendall looked glamorous in a green, crystal-covered Calvin Klein gown. The dress featured a modest high neckline but still showed plenty of skin with cut-out detailing along the sides.

Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein at the 2015 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the 2014 Met Gala — her first time attending the event — Kendall went for a princessy look, sporting a champagne-colored Topshop corset gown that hid pointy-toe pumps.

Kendall Jenner in a Topshop gown at the 2014 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Best Looks at the Met Gala Through the Years

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Two Revealing Looks

What You Need to Know About This Year’s Met Gala