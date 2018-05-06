Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Style

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are two of the most famous — and trendsetting — sisters on the planet. And some of the duo’s most memorable outfits have come at the annual Met Gala.
At last year’s edition, Kylie and Kendall both made a big impact in nearly naked dresses.
A guest of Donatella Versace’s, Kylie sported a cropped blonde bob that perfectly matched her beaded, jewel-encrusted Versace gown. The star completed her look with nude ankle-strap sandals.
Meanwhile, Kendall’s dress was even more daring. The model wore a glitter-flecked La Perla gown with a bold thigh-high slit and cutout detailing at the midriff. She completed her look with Christian Louboutin pumps.
While both sisters took the naked dress trend to the max in 2017, the duo also opted for skin-baring looks at the 2016 Met Gala.
Kendall highlighted her toned abs in a blue and white Atelier Versace gown with strategic cutouts. She completed her stylish look with white sandals.
And Kylie — attending her first-ever Met Gala — shone in a long-sleeved beaded gown by Balmain. Her dress featured sheer detailing along the abs, and she completed her sultry ensemble with silver Aquazzura sandals.
Attending without her younger sister in 2015, Kendall looked glamorous in a green, crystal-covered Calvin Klein gown. The dress featured a modest high neckline but still showed plenty of skin with cut-out detailing along the sides.
At the 2014 Met Gala — her first time attending the event — Kendall went for a princessy look, sporting a champagne-colored Topshop corset gown that hid pointy-toe pumps.
