Kylie Jenner Matches Her Fendi Look With Stormi’s Stroller

The logomania trend is in full force — and Kylie Jenner is taking it to the next step.

Jenner posted an image to Instagram yesterday of her taking Stormi, her two-month-old daughter with rapper Travis Scott, for a stroll around the neighborhood.

stormi strolls 🤑 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

The makeup mogul sports a Fendi minidress in the snap, wearing a matching fanny pack with the same pattern. Turning the logo trend up a notch, Jenner also gives Stormi a taste of Fendi, pushing a stroller covered in the brand’s iconic “F.”

Jenner completes her ensemble with sporty Acne ankle boots. The lace-up boots feature a chunky rubber sole and tonal-beige woven canvas, and they retail for $480.

Acne Studios Dinila track-sole ankle boots CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Meanwhile, Jenner’s not the only in her famous family to get in on the logomania trend. Older sister Kim Kardashian posed on Instagram in head-to-toe Fendi earlier this month. Kardashian sported a long coat, ab-baring shirt and leggings.

Low key A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 1, 2018 at 10:16pm PDT

Kardashian and Jenner have newborn kids in common: Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, was born just weeks after Jenner’s Stormi.

And the Kardashian-Jenner family welcomed its latest addition yesterday. Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Khloe has not yet revealed the name of her daughter, but Jenner took to Snapchat to congratulate her sister on the baby’s birth, using a custom filter to do so.

