Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Two Revealing Looks

Kylie Jenner sported two sensual looks in New York yesterday — showing off her trim figure just three months after giving birth.

Jenner first stepped out to dinner at New York’s Nobu, wearing a black and white crop top that revealed her toned abs. The 20-year-old completed her look with leathery black pants and stylish pumps.

Kylie Jenner goes to Nobu in New York April 5. CREDIT: Splash News

Later in the night, Jenner changed into a skintight head-to-toe Alexander Wang look as she went to Jaden Smith’s concert with sister Kendall Jenner.

The makeup mogul belted her formfitting, semisheer top at the waist. She completed her monochrome look with Alexander Wang’s Caden sock boots, adding height to her frame with the 4-inch fishnet heels.

Kylie Jenner wears Alexander Wang in New York May 5. CREDIT: Splash News

Hoisery —and hoisery-inspired footwear — was one of the biggest trends from the fall ’18 runway shows. Jenner embraced the trend in a big way with her look, sporting semisheer leggings with her fishnet booties.

Meanwhile, Kendall looked stylish in a leathery coat, gray jeans and sparkly silver boots. The 22-year-old selected nearly $2,200 Balenciaga Knife boots covered in sequins, which come with a 4.3-inch heel and exaggeratedly pointy toe.

Kendall Jenner wears Balenciaga booties while out with Kylie Jenner. CREDIT: Splash News

The stylish sisters are expected to go to Monday’s Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, an event they have attended together for the past two years.

A Met Gala appearance would mark Jenner’s first red carpet walk since giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, in February.

