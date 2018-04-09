Happy Birthday, Kristen Stewart: Her Best Shoe Looks Through the Years

No matter what role she’s playing, from angsty vampire loving Bella in “Twilight” to the fashionable Maureen in “Personal Shopper,” Kristen Stewart has always played a major role on the red carpet.

Stewart’s style, both on and off the red carpet, ranges from tomboy chic to haute couture heaven, and is reflected in her varied choice of footwear. From the highest, strappiest heels to worn-down Vans, the actress and Chanel ambassador rocks the effortless bad-girl chic look.

In any situation, Stewart is certainly not afraid to show off her voice and her individual sense of style. Once finished with the step-and-repeat motion at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet, Stewart changed her black, high-heeled Christian Louboutin shoes for a pair of worn-in bright blue Vans. This was coming after the surge of debate that came up during the 2015 Cannes Film Festival when several flat-wearing women were turned away because their shoes didn’t fit the imposed heel height requirements.

On the strict dress code for Cannes, Stewart commented: “I feel like you can’t ask that anymore, but it’s still a given,” she said. “If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress then you can’t ask me either.”

In heels or flats, jeans or a Haute Couture ensemble, from the beginning of her career Kristen Stewart has always beat to the march of her own drum and will certainly continue to do so.

To mark the 28th birthday of Kristen Stewart, let’s take a look at some of her iconic shoe style throughout the course of her career.

Click here for the photos of Kristen’s style.