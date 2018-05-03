Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp Sparkle in Minidresses and Matching Heels at Chanel’s Resort ’19 Runway

Two of Chanel’s biggest brand ambassadors, Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp, stepped out in Paris today to show their support for Karl Lagerfeld’s resort ’19 collection, shown at within the Grand Palais.

The “Twilight” star, who has modeled for numerous Chanel campaigns since in 2013, wowed in a plunging black sparkly blazer with matching short-shorts and black lacy ankle booties by Alice McCall featuring an ankle strap.

Kristen Stewart at the Chanel resort show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis — who was named a brand ambassador and the face of the label’s Pearl eyewear collection in 2015 — posed in a slinky strapless blush-colored minidress embellished with silver detail teamed with matching silver metallic sandals.

Lily-Rose Depp strikes a pose. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The set of Chanel’s resort show was outrageous, as per usual, featuring an enormous boat decorated with a string of lights named “La Pausa,” after Coco Chanel’s villa in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, as well as Stewart’s girlfriend Stella Maxwell, strutted around the ship wearing berets and striped trousers from the German designer’s nautical-themed collection.

For more of Kristen Stewart’s style through the years, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Kristen Stewart Flashes Abs in Edgy-Glam Look, Lily-Rose Depp Smolders in See-Through Lace at Chanel Show

Kristen Stewart Wears Edgy Crop Top With Checkered Pantsuit to Honor Julianne Moore

Lily-Rose Depp Wears Chanel Sneakers, Plus More Celebs Out and About In Cannes