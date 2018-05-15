All the Times Kristen Stewart Wore Sky-High Stilettos at the Cannes Film Festival

Kristen Stewart is not shy when it comes to walking the red carpet barefoot. The actress has been seen time and time again without shoes, and the Cannes Film Festival is no different.

Despite a strict, no-flats-allowed policy at the event, Stewart has ditched her heels on multiple occasions. Just last night, for instance, she went without heels and held her Christian Louboutin pumps in hand as she hit the red carpet for the “BlacKkKlansman” movie premiere in France.

On the no-flats issue, Stewart has been vocal, stating to The Hollywood Reporter: “There’s definitely a distinct dress code. People get very upset at you if you don’t wear heels or whatever. I feel like you can’t ask that anymore, but it’s still a given,” she said. “If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, then you can’t ask me either.”

However, over the years, Stewart seems to always opt for sky-high stilettos — even if they are in her hand rather than on her feet. Ironically, when she does abide by the rules, her heels just so happen to be at extreme heights.

This year, for example, she’s been donning her go-to Christian Louboutin heels while also mixing it up with other designers known for making tall high-heels, such as Aquazzura and Brian Atwood.

Stewart, who is part of this year’s Cannes Competition jury, wore towering Giuseppe Zanotti strappy sandals at the festival’s opening ceremony with a Chanel gown. This was just the start of her impressive shoe choices.

