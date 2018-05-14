Kristen Stewart Fights No-Flats Dress Code at Cannes in the Best Way

Laughing in the face of tradition, Kristen Stewart continued to make her feelings known about the Cannes Film Festival’s no-flats policy today on the red carpet.

Stewart removed her Christian Louboutin heels in Cannes, France, as she posed for photos on the red carpet at the “BlacKkKlansman” movie premiere. With a shoe in each hand, she ascended the staircase in iconoclast style — without a care about the longtime no-flats-allowed dress code at the Palais des Festivals.

Kristen Stewart CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her feud with the Cannes tastemakers began in 2015, best known as “#heelgate,” when 50 women who wore flats were denied access to the screening of “Carol” — leading to outrage among A-list female stars.

Stewart was among the most vocal on the issue, revealing to The Hollywood Reporter that wearing heels is an unspoken rule. “There’s definitely a distinct dress code,” she said. “People get very upset at you if you don’t wear heels or whatever. I feel like you can’t ask that anymore, but it’s still a given,” she said. “If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, then you can’t ask me either.”

In 2016 she made her way through the festival’s lawn barefoot. For another premiere, she quickly swapped into Vans sneakers after walking off the red carpet.

Kristen Stewart CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart taking her heel off. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

That same year, Julia Roberts also made a statement on the institution’s dress code by slipping off her heels on the way up the grand staircase.