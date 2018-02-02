Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Yeezy Look Has Major Kim Vibes

Kourtney Kardashian Splash News

Kim Kardashian is known for her laidback athleisure style — and penchant for wearing Yeezy. And it appears that the reality star’s latest admirer is, in fact, her own sister Kourtney.

Kourtney sported a casual ensemble while filming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in Malibu, Calif., yesterday alongside Kim. The look included a semi-sheer tank and baggy Yeezy sweatpants. For footwear, Kourtney went with Yeezy Calabasas sneakers for a retro-inspired twist. While the Yeezy ensemble seems more like something from Kim’s closet than any of the other sisters’, Kourtney made the look her own with a lacy black bra layered underneath her shirt.

#kourtneykardashian #photography A post shared by Kourtney kardashian photos!! 💋 (@kourtney4351) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:42am PST

And the sisters’ coordinated, athletic-inspired style continued when they made a trip to the convenience store together. At the store, both sisters opted for cozy gray sweatsuits, with Kourtney selecting a crewneck top and pants in the same pale shade while Kim chose a hoodie and dark gray pants. Kim and Kourtney completed their on-the-go looks with stylish white sneakers. Kim selected chunky “dad” kicks, while Kourtney went for a retro-inspired style.

Kim is no stranger to having her look copied — and recently, she orchestrated it herself when Paris Hilton, Jordyn Woods and a slew of other stylish influencers transformed into her for the Yeezy Season 6 campaign. Perhaps the next Yeezy adversarial will keep it closer to home, with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters posing in the brand’s minimalist clothing.

