Kourtney Kardashian Takes Penelope & North West to Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope (L) and North West. Splash

While many are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian has been indulging in some girl time in New York this weekend with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West.

Before dressing up for dinner at Serendipity 3 yesterday, the reality star took the two girls for breakfast at Tiffany & Co with friend Simon Huck.

For the occasion, the mom of three styled a green Alexachung Boiler suit under a $1,200 brown leather shearling-trim coat from Sami Miro Vintage with her favorite pointy Balenciaga Knife boots. Futuristic shades courtesy of George Keburia completed her chic look for the fun-filled morning.

North West (C) wears Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers in New York. Splash

Meanwhile, Penelope channeled her mom in a light blue button-up jumpsuit with a white fur coat over the top. A bold pair of multicolored shiny ankle boots from Gucci — a shoe brand she’s often spotted in — pulled her adorable ensemble together. The 5-year-old has worn the sold-out style covered with gold stars on several occasions.

As for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, the 4-year-old repped her dad’s ultrapopular Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneaker in “Core White.” The toddler kept things casual (much like Ye) in black Adidas sweatpants paired with a camo print sweatshirt underneath a black Supreme hoodie.

Both girls wore topknots in their hair for the outing, which Kourtney took to Instagram to document. Sharing a photo of the three of them enjoying croissants at the famed jewelry store, the 38-year-old captioned the post “Kourtney & Co.”

Kourtney & Co. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:30am PST

Hitting another famous New York spot later, the stylish threesome coordinated in black for dinner at the restaurant featured in the 2001 romantic comedy “Serendipity.”

Wearing the same sharp boots, Kardashian was all about her black belted trench coat, which she paired over a black turtleneck and trousers.

Kourtney Kardashian with North West (L) and Penelope Disick at Serendipity 3. Splash

Like her mom, Penelope recycled the boots she wore during the day while adding a lavish fur-trim black velvet embroidered dress. Also wearing a black frock, North completed her outfit with a black fur coat, matching tights and Dr. Martens boots.

North West wearing Dr. Martens. Splash