Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in Fishnet Dress & Sandals on Red Carpet

Kourtney Kardashian put on a chic show at the Syrian American Medical Society benefit in Beverly Hills, Calif., yesterday.

Kardashian sported a black mididress with fishnet paneling at the midriff and skirt, and fringe along the hemline, wearing her hair slicked back. The 39-year-old kept things simple with her footwear, selecting black ankle-strap sandals that added some height to her 5-foot frame.

Kourtney Kardashian CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Although the reality star and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, rarely hit the red carpet together, the duo posed alongside each other at the benefit, holding hands as photographers snapped away. Bendjima wore a dark double-breasted suit with a white button-down shirt underneath, dressing his look down with gray New Balance sneakers.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“We went to support and understand how we can help Syrian refugee children,” Kardashian captioned an image posted to her Instagram stories.

After the event ended, Kardashian and Bendjima boarded a private plane — decorated with helium balloons — to celebrate Bendjima’s 25th birthday. Kardashian whisked her boyfriend off to a mystery location, writing on her Instagram Stories, “For once, he has no idea where we’re going.”

On board, the couple dined on salad and pasta from Jon & Vinny’s, Bendjima’s favorite Italian restaurant. Kardashian also presented Bendjima with a cake featuring a photograph of him as a child.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Addressed Congress in a Crop-Top and Stilettos

Kourtney Kardashian Goes to a Birthday Party Wearing a Black Bra and Matching Booties

Kourtney Kardashian Takes Penelope & North West to Breakfast at Tiffany’s