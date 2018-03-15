Kourtney Kardashian and Cousins North West & Penelope Disick Step Out in Coordinated Outfits

Penelope Disick (L) and North West arrive at an art class in L.A. Splash

Pretty much since their arrival into the world, cousins North West and Penelope Disick have been by each other’s sides — and naturally, in style.

Just last month, the inseparable duo showed off their individual fashion sense during their trip to New York, and yesterday, the pair were spotted stepping out in coordinating looks for an art class in Los Angeles.

Escorted by mom Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope, 5, dressed in a plain white tee paired with black leggings and Vans Flame slip-on sneakers, while North kept things cool in an all-black ensemble.

Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West. Splash

Known for wearing oversized T-shirts and Vans Sk8-Hi kicks on the regular, the 4-year-old eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West instead wore Converse Chuck Taylors for the casual outing.

The curly-haired cutie even added her own touch to the style by swapping out the high-top’s white laces for black. For the rest of her outfit, North wore high black socks with her sneaks and a black dress under a matching parka.

Meanwhile, Kardashian looked effortlessly chic leading the way for the young girls in a pair of her favorite pointy black leather Balenciaga Slash Heel booties teamed with high-rise belted trousers and a simple white cropped tee.

Kourtney Kardashian leads the way to an art class in L.A. Splash

