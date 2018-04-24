Kourtney Kardashian Addressed Congress in a Crop-Top and Stilettos

Kourtney Kardashian is taking on Capitol Hill today and playing by her own style rules.

The reality star and entrepreneur traveled to Washington, D.C., to address Congress at a conference with Environmental Working Group president Ken Cook to advocate for reform laws regulating ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products in the U.S. to make them cleaner.

The newly-minted 39-year-old — who teamed up with the non-profit organization as it launches a new initiative, #BeautyMadeBetter — wore a chic black suit featuring straight-leg trousers with a white cropped tee, which revealed her toned belly when she was standing.

The mom-of-three pulled her sleek black and white look together with her go-to favorite pointy black leather Balenciaga ankle booties.

In typical Kardashian form, Kourtney took to social media throughout her day in D.C., documenting everything from the city’s blooming cherry blossom trees to famous historical monuments to her business-casual ensemble.

The eldest Kardashian sister even shared an ab-baring photo with U.S. Senator Patty Murray.

In one snap she showed off her pointy-toed designer boots while visiting the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial.

During the informational briefing, Kardashian — who’s Kourt x Kylie makeup collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner launches today — spoke about her experiences with different cosmetics.

