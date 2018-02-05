Kourtney Kardashian Goes Pantless in Just Fur and Balenciaga Knife Boots

Kourtney Kardashian with Penelope (L) and North West. Splash

After treating North and Penelope to breakfast at Tiffany’s the day before, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted escorting the girls to dinner last night, sans pants.

Instead, the mom of three wore an oversize fur coat paired with sheer black tights and her go-to Balenciaga Knife Boots for the outing. The pointy black leather ankle boots were all she needed to pull together the head-turning look.

Meanwhile, her mini-me, Penelope, was dressed in all black expect for adorable bright red cowboy boots. A fur coat over her dress and opaque tights kept the 5-year-old warm, while her choice of footwear lent a pop of color for the occasion.

Staying true to what she likes, North West teamed classic black and white Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers with a royal blue velvet dress. After adding her black Supreme hooded jacket, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 4-year-old daughter was set to take on the Big Apple for the evening.

The stylish trio reportedly ate dinner at Ralph Lauren’s swanky restaurant The Polo Bar.

Earlier on Sunday, the 38-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star took her daughter and niece ice skating in Central Park, where North was photographed sporting the same high-top kicks and Penelope wore her favorite Gucci ankle boots.

On the same day, Kourtney’s younger sister Kylie Jenner officially announced the birth of her baby girl with rapper Travis Scott after months of speculation — and she already has an amazing shoe collection.