Kirsten Dunst Confirms She’s Pregnant in Rodarte Campaign

Kirsten Dunst wearing Rodarte haute couture. Rex Shutterstock

Rumors have been swirling for months that Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Jesse Plemons. And finally, the actress is confirming that she’s expecting.

While Dunst has yet to comment on the exciting news, she doesn’t need say anything as she cradles her baby bump in Rodarte’s latest lookbook.

Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy said in a statement, “We are thrilled to feature women who inspire us in our fall/winter 2018 portrait series.” Photographed by Autumn de Wilde, the actress models two looks styled by Ashley Furnival and Shirley Kurata.

In look 6, the 35-year-old poses in a red and silver-dotted tulle dress layered over a pink, red and white floral-embroidered gown. And in look 19, the mom-to-be sports a brown and tan bow-neck cape coat with high-heel black patent leather boots.

The “Bring It On” actress is known to have a close relationship with the Mulleavy sisters — hitting the red carpet in their creations for years — so it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise she would choose this avenue as a way to announce her pregnancy.

The design duo — who told People last year that they’ve been working on Dunst’s wedding gown — also collaborated with the star on their directorial debut “Woodshock” in 2017.

The stunning portrait series, which was shot against a painted backdrop in a Paris showroom, also features actress Rowan Blanchard, musician Grimes, Gia Coppola and Reese Witherspoon’s look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe.

Furthermore, Kate revealed that “Woodshock” inspired their creative process: “We’re kind of now more freeing ourselves from what are the traditional ways that you can show and experience the emotion of a collection.”