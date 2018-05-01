Check Out the New FN!

Kim Kardashian Hits the Streets in Skintight Yeezy Outfit With Futuristic Heels

By Allie Fasanella
CREDIT: Splash News

Kim Kardashian continues to be Kanye West’s favorite Yeezy model.

Spotted in L.A. yesterday following a buzzed-about appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show, the reality star debuted a new head-turning, futuristic look by her designer husband, Kanye West.

The mom-of-three styled a gray tank under a bright white Yeezy Season 7 puffer coat with Season 6 2XU neoprene leggings and plexi mules, also from West’s sixth collection.

@kimkardashian out in LA yesterday 😍

A post shared by KIM KARDASHIAN-WEST (@kimkstreetstyle) on

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur has worn the same mule silhouette featuring a PVC upper and suede insole on a number of occasions since last fall, including last week when she showed off a new bob hairstyle in L.A.

The 37-year-old has modeled the “Life of Pablo” rapper’s latest collection on other occasions. During a trip to Tokyo in March, Kim previewed a plethora of new Season 7 looks featuring blue plexi pumps and knee-high snakeskin boots.

Kim out in LA yesterday 🔥🔥

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kkwarmy) on

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and West are coming up on their fourth wedding anniversary on May 24. The powerful couple wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014 — just one year after West reportedly signed a $10 million deal with Adidas and introduced the Yeezy Season 1 apparel and footwear collection.

