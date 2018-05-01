Kim Kardashian Hits the Streets in Skintight Yeezy Outfit With Futuristic Heels

Kim Kardashian continues to be Kanye West’s favorite Yeezy model.

Spotted in L.A. yesterday following a buzzed-about appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show, the reality star debuted a new head-turning, futuristic look by her designer husband, Kanye West.

The mom-of-three styled a gray tank under a bright white Yeezy Season 7 puffer coat with Season 6 2XU neoprene leggings and plexi mules, also from West’s sixth collection.

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur has worn the same mule silhouette featuring a PVC upper and suede insole on a number of occasions since last fall, including last week when she showed off a new bob hairstyle in L.A.

The 37-year-old has modeled the “Life of Pablo” rapper’s latest collection on other occasions. During a trip to Tokyo in March, Kim previewed a plethora of new Season 7 looks featuring blue plexi pumps and knee-high snakeskin boots.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and West are coming up on their fourth wedding anniversary on May 24. The powerful couple wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014 — just one year after West reportedly signed a $10 million deal with Adidas and introduced the Yeezy Season 1 apparel and footwear collection.

