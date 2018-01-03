Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Yeezy – From Head to Toe

Kim Kardashian is known for her love of athleisure. And she put together a coordinated ensemble as she exited a late-night business meeting in Calabasas, Calif. on Tuesday night — wearing Yeezy from head to toe.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a blue-gray hoodie with matching bike shorts, both from Kanye West’s season 6 collection. She completed her look with Yeezy Desert Rat 500 sneakers.
While Kardashian wears items from other brands, Yeezy is by far the label she dons most frequently — especially when it comes to her street style. Kardashian opts for a minimalist aesthetic in her Yeezy looks, which mostly consist of neutral-toned shirts and tops, paired with on-trend shoes like strappy sandals, “ugly” sneakers and clear mules.
The reality star’s business meeting represents a return to work after a scary end to 2017. Kardashian and West’s two-year-old son Saint was hospitalized with pneumonia, which Kardashian described as a terrifying incident. The toddler was in the hospital for three days, during which time Kardashian said she didn’t leave his side.
Now, the busy star is back to work — managing ventures including a beauty collection, an app and a fragrance line.
Want more?
Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian $200,000 in Adidas Stock for Christmas
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pose With Their Kids on Holiday Card