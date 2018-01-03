Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Yeezy – From Head to Toe

Kim Kardashian Splash

Kim Kardashian is known for her love of athleisure. And she put together a coordinated ensemble as she exited a late-night business meeting in Calabasas, Calif. on Tuesday night — wearing Yeezy from head to toe.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a blue-gray hoodie with matching bike shorts, both from Kanye West’s season 6 collection. She completed her look with Yeezy Desert Rat 500 sneakers.

While Kardashian wears items from other brands, Yeezy is by far the label she dons most frequently — especially when it comes to her street style. Kardashian opts for a minimalist aesthetic in her Yeezy looks, which mostly consist of neutral-toned shirts and tops, paired with on-trend shoes like strappy sandals, “ugly” sneakers and clear mules.

The reality star’s business meeting represents a return to work after a scary end to 2017. Kardashian and West’s two-year-old son Saint was hospitalized with pneumonia, which Kardashian described as a terrifying incident. The toddler was in the hospital for three days, during which time Kardashian said she didn’t leave his side.

My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. pic.twitter.com/XfQZ5btWap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018

Now, the busy star is back to work — managing ventures including a beauty collection, an app and a fragrance line.

