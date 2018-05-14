Kim Kardashian Shows Off Yeezy Cinderella Heels

Kim Kardashian is constantly modeling designs courtesy of her husband, Kanye West. Her day-to-day street style consists of mostly Yeezy shoes and apparel, from his Calabasas sweatpants and parkas to his highly coveted range of sneakers.

And in one of Kardashian’s latest Instagram posts over the weekend, the beauty mogul showed off a pair of Cinderella-inspired clear heels from the rapper-turned-creative director.

The shot shows a close-up of the reality star’s feet in the style, which features an ultrapointy toe silhouette and a medium-height heel.

The mom of three — who celebrated Mother’s Day yesterday with her children, North, Saint and Chicago — also wore a golden cross anklet. “Yeezy Heels #Cinderella,” she captioned the snap.

This comes on the heels (pun intended) of West revealing a new version of his popular chunky Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 v2 on Twitter last week. The upcoming iteration comes in varying gray tones.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and West are coming up on their fourth wedding anniversary on May 24. The couple wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014 — just one year after West reportedly signed a $10 million deal with Adidas and introduced the Yeezy season 1 apparel and footwear collection.

