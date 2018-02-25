Kim Kardashian Pairs Plunging Blazer With White Mules for Women’s Conference

Kim Kardashian heading to the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles. Splash

Kim Kardashian suited up for the Create & Cultivate women’s conference series event in L.A. on Saturday night.

Heading to the event where she was honored alongside pal Chrissy Teigen, the mom of three sported a menswear-inspired ensemble complete with bright white mules.

Pairing a plunging oversized black blazer with coordinating slouchy trousers, the reality star and KKW Beauty mogul pulled things together by adding a thick black headband.

Kim Kardashian opts for a menswear look. Splash

The 37-year-old entrepreneur’s pointy white mules undoubtedly lent a colorful contrast to her otherwise monochromatic outfit.

Prior to the event, where she revealed she would be interviewed about business by her “bff Allison,” Kardashian responded to a fan’s question about how baby Chicago, who was born last month, is doing.

“Sis, how is Chi doing? We need weekly updates,” a user wrote to which she responded, “The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!”

Kim Kardashian wearing white mules. Splash

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with her second child, a boy, stepped out for the event as well, wearing an orange wrap top with black velvet pants.

Black ankle strap sandals with a trendy clear toe-strap completed the 32-year-old model and cookbook author’s ensemble for the evening.

Chrissy Teigen wearing clear sandals. Splash

