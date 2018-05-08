Kim Kardashian Goes for Gold in Versace With Crosses on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian teased just hours before hitting the red carpet that she’d be attending the 2018 Met Gala wearing Versace and here she is.

Sans husband Kanye West, the reality star-turned-makeup mogul embodied the night’s theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” in a shimmering formfitting golden column gown embellished with crosses from the iconic Italian fashion house.

Kardashian wore her dark tresses in a taught half-up, half-down ‘do, highlighting her sultry smokey eye and the two coordinating crosses around her neck.

Kim Kardashian at the 2018 Met Gala CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The mom of three polished off her head-turning look with a pair of matching slinky golden metallic sandals, which peaked out through the slit of her dress as she ascended the stairs.

Prior to stepping out for the exhibit, hosted by Anna Wintour and co-chairs Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, Kim hinted that she’d be attending the event with the designer on social media.

“Can you guess who I’m going with this year? Thank you DV for glamming up my room!” she wrote along with a snap of herself rocking a Versace robe and slippers in the brand’s signature.

Kim Kardashian wearing Versace. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Last year, Kardashian attended the gala in a white corseted Vivienne Westwood gown and in years prior, she wore Balmain, Givenchy and Lanvin.

Kardashian-family matriarch Kris Jenner also hit the red carpet, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

For more celebrities, designers and fashion at this year’s Met Gala themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” check out the gallery.

